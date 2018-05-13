Contrasting Esterline (ESL) & MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Esterline (NYSE: ESL) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Esterline alerts:

94.8% of Esterline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Esterline shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MKS Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MKS Instruments pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Esterline does not pay a dividend. MKS Instruments pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Esterline has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MKS Instruments has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esterline and MKS Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esterline 2.74% 6.08% 3.52% MKS Instruments 18.65% 23.94% 15.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esterline and MKS Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esterline $2.00 billion 1.11 $111.55 million $4.36 17.31 MKS Instruments $1.92 billion 3.25 $339.13 million $5.96 19.09

MKS Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esterline. Esterline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Esterline and MKS Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esterline 4 5 0 0 1.56 MKS Instruments 0 0 4 0 3.00

Esterline currently has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. MKS Instruments has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given MKS Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MKS Instruments is more favorable than Esterline.

Summary

MKS Instruments beats Esterline on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esterline Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings; and photonics products comprising optical components, vibration, lens assemblies, and isolation solutions, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.