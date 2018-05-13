Contrasting Big Lots (BIG) and Its Peers

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Big Lots to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Big Lots and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots 3.60% 31.12% 11.51% Big Lots Competitors 3.75% 14.67% 6.58%

Big Lots has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Lots’ competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Big Lots and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots 0 6 7 0 2.54 Big Lots Competitors 167 1288 1718 91 2.53

Big Lots presently has a consensus price target of $57.27, suggesting a potential upside of 37.97%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Big Lots’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Big Lots is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Big Lots pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 43.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Lots has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Big Lots is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Big Lots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Lots and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots $5.27 billion $189.83 million 9.33 Big Lots Competitors $65.90 billion $1.76 billion 21.19

Big Lots’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Big Lots. Big Lots is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Big Lots beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, and hosiery departments. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,416 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

