Constellium (CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.82 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

CSTM remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 474,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.23. Constellium has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

