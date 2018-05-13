ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Increased by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1,398.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $243,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,288. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.