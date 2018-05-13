Concoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $7,830.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00786866 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00150035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00095019 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com . Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

