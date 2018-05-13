Comparing NorthWestern (NWE) & United Utilities (UUGRY)

NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) and United Utilities (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. United Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NorthWestern pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and United Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.86% 9.38% 3.01% United Utilities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NorthWestern and United Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 3 2 0 0 1.40 United Utilities 0 3 3 0 2.50

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $54.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given NorthWestern’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than United Utilities.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and United Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.31 billion 2.04 $162.70 million $3.30 16.28 United Utilities $2.31 billion 3.11 $567.23 million N/A N/A

United Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern.

Summary

United Utilities beats NorthWestern on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's electric transmission and distribution network consists of approximately 24,660 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 385 transmission and distribution substations in Montana; and transmission and distribution network comprises of approximately 3,560 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 126 substations in South Dakota. Its natural gas transmission system consists of approximately 2,100 miles of pipeline. The company serves approximately 718,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

United Utilities Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers (km) of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

