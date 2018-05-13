Commvault (CVLT) Receives $76.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Commvault from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Commvault from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Commvault in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Commvault in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Get Commvault alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 195,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,667. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -118.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. Commvault has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Commvault had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Commvault’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Commvault will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Commvault declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Commvault news, insider Gary Merrill sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $383,331.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,462 shares of company stock valued at $24,074,022. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,274,000 after buying an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.