Comerica Inc (CMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,157. Comerica has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $463,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph W. Babb, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $4,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,632 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $153,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 27,250.0% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 37.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 46.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

