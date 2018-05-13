Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,799,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 41,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $90,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

CXP stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties with over nine million square feet, as well as one property under redevelopment. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

