Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.87 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNS shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Cohen & Steers traded down $0.04, reaching $40.27, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 119,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,066. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $273,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 122,510 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,012,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 383,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

