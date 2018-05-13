Cognizant (CTSH) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Cognizant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cognizant in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

In other news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $80,210.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,178.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $150,014.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,219 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,823. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant opened at $76.58 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant has a fifty-two week low of $63.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cognizant had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. Cognizant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Cognizant

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.