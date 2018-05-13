Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Civitas Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Civitas Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Civitas Solutions to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Civitas Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Civitas Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civitas Solutions opened at $14.35 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Civitas Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $527.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.05 million. Civitas Solutions had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 19.77%. research analysts forecast that Civitas Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Civitas Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

