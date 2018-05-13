Citrix Systems (CTXS) Position Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,584 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.83% of Citrix Systems worth $106,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $73.33 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 49.52% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $697.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $424,348.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,113,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,597,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,105 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

