Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.65.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Cirrus Logic opened at $38.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $305,347.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,008 shares of company stock valued at $335,413. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,978,000 after purchasing an additional 804,774 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,241,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,511,000 after purchasing an additional 219,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,623,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 753,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

