China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of China Southern Airlines opened at $52.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 3,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Airline Transportation Operations and Other segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other transportation services.

