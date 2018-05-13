Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.28 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.11 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Creative Planning increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,762,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 646,642 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,548,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 715,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,513,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,492,348. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.