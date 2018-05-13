Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Position Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 118.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 74,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $3,884,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,489.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,951 shares of company stock valued at $107,258,666 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

Shares of Charles Schwab opened at $59.46 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.