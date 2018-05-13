Change (CAG) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Change has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Change has a market cap of $7.14 million and $18,526.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Change token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004282 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00773509 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00154244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00092285 BTC.

Change Profile

Change’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,109,987 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Change’s official website is getchange.com

Buying and Selling Change

Change can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Change using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

