ChanCoin (CHAN) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. One ChanCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ChanCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,706.00 and $4.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ChanCoin

ChanCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 8,504,765 coins. The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org . ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_ . The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233

ChanCoin Coin Trading

ChanCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

