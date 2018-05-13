Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celldex Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.373020059646 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics remained flat at $$0.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,212. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 730.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

