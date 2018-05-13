Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Raised by Financial Gravity Companies Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Clearbridge LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

