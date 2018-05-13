Carvana (CVNA) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.82.

Carvana stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 931,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,067. Carvana has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cvan Holdings Llc sold 500,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $13,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,000 shares of company stock worth $17,805,000 in the last 90 days. 21.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 2,272.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

