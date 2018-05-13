Carpenter Technology (CRS) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $57.86

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $57.17, with a volume of 3058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.98 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,136.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $125,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $869,859. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,958,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,643,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

