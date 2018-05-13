Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

CARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

In other news, VP M. J. Huggins III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 4,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 84,619 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.62. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. equities research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

