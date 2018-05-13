Callidus Software Inc. (CALD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Callidus Software by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Callidus Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALD opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.47 and a beta of 1.15. Callidus Software has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $36.25.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Callidus Software had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. analysts anticipate that Callidus Software will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage.

