Calix (CALX) Given News Impact Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Calix (NYSE:CALX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calix earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.090116927737 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:CALX opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.64. Calix has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

