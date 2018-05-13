Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 5,567,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446,690. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 131.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 127,613 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

