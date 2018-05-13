CAE Inc. (CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.98 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,070 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,062,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,630 shares during the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 4,681,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,474,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 616,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,709,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 162,914 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 147,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

CAE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 5,350,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.