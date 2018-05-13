Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,012.00

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be bought for $233.60 or 0.02674150 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptox. Byteball Bytes has a total market cap of $150.89 million and $92,012.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00781230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00149859 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00096414 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes’ launch date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,946 coins. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

