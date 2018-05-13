Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (RNST) Price Target at $46.25

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. Sandler O’Neill raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $396,933.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,801 shares of company stock worth $1,958,796. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 675,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 137,791 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Renasant by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.21 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

