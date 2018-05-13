Brokerages Set Medtronic (MDT) Target Price at $90.81

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,913,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 856.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.