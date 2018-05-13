Brokerages Set KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Target Price at $131.23

Shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.23.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $96,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA-Tencor traded up $0.01, reaching $111.07, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 950,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.78. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA-Tencor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.