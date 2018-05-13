Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Price Target at $7.78

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.97.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore Partners decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.20 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services traded down C$0.21, reaching C$6.10, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 335,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,303. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$258.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

In related news, Director Gary William Casswell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$29,280.00. Also, Director James Brian Howe sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$43,700.00.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

