Brokerages Set Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR) PT at $27.55

Shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

ALDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on Alder BioPharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alder BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Get Alder BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALDR opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Alder BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $997.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). equities research analysts expect that Alder BioPharmaceuticals will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,505,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,491,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 2,757.5% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,840,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after buying an additional 1,775,846 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,730,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 151,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,661,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 145,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alder BioPharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,348,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.