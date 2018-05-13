Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to Post $0.30 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $104.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Broadband an industry rank of 201 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 464.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after buying an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandia Holdings LLC now owns 121,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. 702,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,054. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.20 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $69.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.33.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9,349.79%. research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

