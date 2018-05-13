Brokerages Anticipate Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Harvest Capital Credit reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $53,030.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,943. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAP opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.73. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

