Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $118.25

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.25 and last traded at $117.99, with a volume of 18331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $672,203.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,453.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 56,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $5,235,511.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,829 shares of company stock worth $17,855,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,594,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,041,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,719,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,379,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,975,000 after acquiring an additional 380,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.