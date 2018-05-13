Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridgepoint Education earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5833746049386 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgepoint Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Education in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgepoint Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:BPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,803. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08. Bridgepoint Education has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. Bridgepoint Education had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. research analysts predict that Bridgepoint Education will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

