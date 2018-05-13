BP Midstream Partners GP (BPMP) PT Raised to $22.00

BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BPMP. Bank of America started coverage on BP Midstream Partners GP in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners GP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners GP from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $20.54 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners GP has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81.

BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners GP will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners GP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners GP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners GP by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners GP in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners GP by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners GP Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

