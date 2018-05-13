Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAY. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies traded up $0.15, hitting $44.95, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 405,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,673. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $101.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $338,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,452.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $74,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,614 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 118,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,194,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

