Blue Protocol Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $14,618.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004330 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000876 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00780443 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00151414 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00094365 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.etherblue.org . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

