BLUE (BLUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLUE has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLUE token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00766373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00153361 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090929 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The official website for BLUE is www.blueprotocol.com . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

