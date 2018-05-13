Bitcore Price Hits $4.90 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00056432 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $76.04 million and approximately $421,706.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,713.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.73 or 0.08431630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.33 or 0.17137800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.01664200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.19 or 0.02418680 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00216300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.03004240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00688033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 16,960,116 coins and its circulating supply is 15,505,889 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

