Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 73,955 Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Stock

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 73,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $748,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 7th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 15,548 shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,190.28.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a negative net margin of 507.82%. equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 69.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 153.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.