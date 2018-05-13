Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $286.13

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $286.13 and last traded at $285.15, with a volume of 4753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.99.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $620.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 34.32%. research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics.

