Baytex Energy (BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.89.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. AltaCorp Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,592,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,554. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$302.19 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,100 over the last three months.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

