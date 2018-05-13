Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.31

News articles about Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) have been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barnes & Noble Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8629550612861 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BNED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $293.21 million, a PE ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 0.35. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($6.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.11). The firm had revenue of $603.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.83 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes & Noble Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 124,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $994,049.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and private/parochial K-12 schools in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as etextbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.