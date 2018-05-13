Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Dexcom (DXCM)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dexcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dexcom from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dexcom in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dexcom from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dexcom from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.79.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $86.80 on Friday. Dexcom has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.66 and a beta of 0.01.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Dexcom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dexcom will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 1,923 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $163,358.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,505.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,362. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dexcom in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

