AWARE Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (AWR)

AWARE (CURRENCY:AWR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. AWARE has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.77 million worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AWARE has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AWARE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE and Bibox.

AWARE Token Profile

AWARE launched on January 2nd, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL . AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official . The official website for AWARE is www.aware.bi

Buying and Selling AWARE

AWARE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

