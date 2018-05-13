Avery Dennison (AVY) Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $3,141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,186,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 233,134 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $325,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,409 shares of company stock valued at $18,288,509. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

Avery Dennison opened at $107.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $81.84 and a 1 year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

